The Arizona Diamondbacks (66-61) and Cincinnati Reds (67-61) clash on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Chase Field.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (10-5) for the Diamondbacks and Brandon Williamson (4-3) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (10-5, 3.27 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-3, 4.36 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 4.36 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing batters.

Williamson has registered four quality starts this year.

Williamson will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brandon Williamson vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and ranks 19th in home runs hit (140) in all of MLB. They have a collective .254 batting average, and are 11th in the league with 1087 total hits and 13th in MLB play scoring 597 runs.

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Williamson has pitched six innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out five.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (10-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.27 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .221 in 22 games this season.

He has 14 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Kelly has 21 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

The 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.183), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

