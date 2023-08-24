TJ Friedl vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 3-for-4 with a triple last time in action, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .281 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Friedl is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.6%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 28.8% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.273
|AVG
|.289
|.327
|OBP
|.361
|.497
|SLG
|.397
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|40/13
|K/BB
|30/17
|10
|SB
|12
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (10-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.183), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
