Will Benson and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on August 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .281 with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

In 51.4% of his games this season (38 of 74), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Benson has driven in a run in 13 games this year (17.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.5% of his games this season (30 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .198 AVG .348 .318 OBP .434 .407 SLG .571 9 XBH 15 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 40/16 K/BB 32/17 7 SB 7

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings