Player props are available for Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 80 RBI (144 total hits). He's also stolen 34 bases.

He's slashing .277/.337/.461 on the year.

Rodriguez will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .451 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and 14 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1 at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2 at Royals Aug. 17 5-for-5 1 1 5 9 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 26 doubles, 10 home runs, 73 walks and 39 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .260/.378/.402 slash line so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 21 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 144 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 26 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 37 stolen bases.

He has a .280/.320/.506 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Aug. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Cubs Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has put up 111 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He has a slash line of .253/.297/.426 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Aug. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 at Athletics Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 0 0 2

