Reds vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (67-62) at 9:40 PM ET (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Diamondbacks will look to Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (2-5).
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The last 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Reds have been victorious in 43, or 48.3%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 19-23 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (617 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Hunter Greene vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 22
|@ Angels
|W 4-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Lucas Giolito
|August 23
|@ Angels
|W 9-4
|Andrew Abbott vs -
|August 23
|@ Angels
|W 7-3
|Lyon Richardson vs Reid Detmers
|August 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Merrill Kelly
|August 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Zach Davies
|August 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Slade Cecconi
|August 28
|@ Giants
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs TBA
|August 29
|@ Giants
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Alex Cobb
|August 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Brett Kennedy vs Logan Webb
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.