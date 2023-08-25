The Arizona Diamondbacks versus Cincinnati Reds game on Friday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Christian Walker and Spencer Steer.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 149 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Fueled by 393 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 617.

The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (2-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

He has earned a quality start five times in 15 starts this season.

In 15 starts, Greene has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Blue Jays L 10-3 Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/22/2023 Angels W 4-3 Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels W 9-4 Away Andrew Abbott - 8/23/2023 Angels W 7-3 Away Lyon Richardson Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Abbott - 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants - Away Brett Kennedy Logan Webb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.