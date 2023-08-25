Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Corbin Carroll, Spencer Steer and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Steer has collected 124 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.356/.461 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Angels Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 106 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .279/.344/.442 on the year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 123 hits with 24 doubles, six triples, 22 home runs, 46 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.357/.511 so far this year.

Carroll hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .529 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 125 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .269/.345/.524 slash line on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

