The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (124) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Steer has gotten a hit in 78 of 124 games this season (62.9%), including 35 multi-hit games (28.2%).

In 18 games this year, he has homered (14.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Steer has picked up an RBI in 49 games this year (39.5%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those games (14.5%).

He has scored in 40.3% of his games this season (50 of 124), with two or more runs seven times (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Diamondbacks

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 63 .265 AVG .276 .355 OBP .358 .429 SLG .490 19 XBH 30 8 HR 10 31 RBI 39 46/27 K/BB 59/27 8 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings