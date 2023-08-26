Saturday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (67-63) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-4 win for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (1-5) to the mound, while Fernando Cruz (0-1) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been victorious in 43, or 47.8%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won 34 of 73 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (625 total runs).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.76) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule