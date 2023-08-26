In one of the many exciting matchups on the Super Lig schedule on Saturday, Caykur Rizespor and Trabzonspor take the pitch at Medical Park Arena.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Trabzonspor vs Caykur Rizespor

Caykur Rizespor (0-1-1) makes the trip to take on Trabzonspor (1-0-1) at Medical Park Arena in Trabzon.

Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Trabzonspor (-210)

Trabzonspor (-210) Underdog: Caykur Rizespor (+500)

Caykur Rizespor (+500) Draw: (+360)

Watch Kasimpasa Istanbul vs Pendikspor

Pendikspor (0-1-1) makes the trip to take on Kasimpasa Istanbul (1-1-0) at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

Favorite: Kasimpasa Istanbul (-130)

Kasimpasa Istanbul (-130) Underdog: Pendikspor (+340)

Pendikspor (+340) Draw: (+280)

Watch Sivasspor vs Antalyaspor

Antalyaspor (0-1-1) travels to match up with Sivasspor (1-1-0) at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium in Sivas.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Favorite: Sivasspor (+130)

Sivasspor (+130) Underdog: Antalyaspor (+210)

Antalyaspor (+210) Draw: (+225)

