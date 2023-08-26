Tyler Stephenson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- Stephenson has had a hit in 68 of 112 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.5%).
- He has homered in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 112), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has had an RBI in 34 games this year (30.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.0%).
- He has scored in 41 of 112 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.243
|AVG
|.245
|.332
|OBP
|.320
|.365
|SLG
|.363
|10
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|24
|51/23
|K/BB
|68/20
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (1-5 with a 7.38 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday, July 18 against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .291 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.