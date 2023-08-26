It's time for the 2023 college football campaign to kick off with Week 0, and this week's schedule includes three games that feature teams from the CUSA. To ensure you catch all of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UTEP Miners at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 5:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) UMass Minutemen at New Mexico State Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Florida International Panthers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

