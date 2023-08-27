On Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Atlanta Dream (16-18) will look to stop a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the Indiana Fever (10-24), airing at 4:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-1.5) 165.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-1.5) 165.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-1.5) 165.5 -130 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Fever (-1.5) 165.5 -130 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Fever are 17-15-0 ATS this season.
  • The Dream have put together a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Indiana has an ATS record of 3-7 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
  • Atlanta is 9-9 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 16 out of the Fever's 33 games this season have hit the over.
  • A total of 14 Dream games this year have gone over the point total.

