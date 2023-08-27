Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (10-24) will host the Atlanta Dream (16-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, August 27. The game tips at 4:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Indiana picked up a 90-86 victory versus Seattle. The Fever were led by Kelsey Mitchell's 36 points and NaLyssa Smith's 16 points and 11 rebounds. Atlanta enters this matchup having lost to Los Angeles in their last game 83-78. They were led by Cheyenne Parker (22 PTS, 8 REB, 4 BLK, 43.8 FG%) and Rhyne Howard (15 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 3-3 from 3PT).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Fever vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-120 to win)

Fever (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+100 to win)

Dream (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-1.5)

Fever (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Fever Season Stats

The Fever rank sixth in the WNBA with 80.7 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, surrendering 84.8 points per game (second-worst in league).

With 32 rebounds allowed per game, Indiana ranks best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by grabbing 34.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Fever are putting up only 18 assists per contest (second-worst in league).

Indiana ranks ninth in the WNBA at 14.1 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 12.4 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Fever have found it difficult to accumulate three-pointers, ranking second-worst in the league with 6.5 threes made per game. They rank eighth with a 33% shooting percentage from downtown this year.

Indiana has struggled against threes this year, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (8.6) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Fever Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Fever's offense has been slightly worse at home, where they average 80.6 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 80.9 per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been better at home, where they allow 83.7 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow their opponents to average 85.8 per game.

Indiana rebounds better at home than on the road (35.3 RPG at home, 33.4 on the road), and it allows its opponents to pull down more boards in home games than in road games (32.2 at home, 31.8 on the road).

The Fever average 18 assists per home game, 0.1 more than their average on the road in 2023 (17.9). During 2023, Indiana has more turnovers at home than on the road (15.1 turnovers per game at home versus 13.1 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (12.8 per game at home versus 12.2 on the road).

The Fever knock down 0.7 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.8).They also shoot a worse percentage at home (31.4% in home games compared to 34.5% on the road).

In 2023 Indiana averages 8.8 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.4 away, while conceding 38% shooting from distance at home compared to 37.4% away.

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have been the moneyline favorite eight total times this season. They've finished 4-4 in those games.

The Fever have a record of 4-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (50%).

Indiana is 17-15-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana has an ATS record of 3-7 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Fever a 54.5% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.