Luke Maile vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Luke Maile (.345 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .234 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Maile has had a hit in 25 of 56 games this season (44.6%), including multiple hits seven times (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile has driven home a run in 10 games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 13 games this year (23.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.234
|AVG
|.234
|.272
|OBP
|.319
|.325
|SLG
|.516
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|23/3
|K/BB
|16/6
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
