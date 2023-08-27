How to Watch the Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will try to do damage against Graham Ashcraft when he starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Chase Field.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 15th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored 633 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.
- The Reds rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ashcraft (7-8) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He's going for his sixth quality start in a row.
- Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 9-4
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Reid Detmers
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Merrill Kelly
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-8
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-7
|Away
|Fernando Cruz
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Kyle Harrison
|8/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Alex Cobb
|8/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Logan Webb
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|Javier Assad
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|-
