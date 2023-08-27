Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will try to do damage against Graham Ashcraft when he starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Chase Field.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 15th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 633 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Reds rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Ashcraft (7-8) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He's going for his sixth quality start in a row.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Angels W 9-4 Away Andrew Abbott - 8/23/2023 Angels W 7-3 Away Lyon Richardson Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-8 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-7 Away Fernando Cruz Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Abbott Kyle Harrison 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants - Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home Brett Kennedy Javier Assad 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home - -

