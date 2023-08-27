The Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) host the Cincinnati Reds (68-63) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Slade Cecconi and the Reds will turn to Graham Ashcraft (7-8, 4.84 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (7-8, 4.84 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.84, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Ashcraft is aiming to earn his sixth straight quality start in this game.

Ashcraft will try to build on an 11-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 24 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Slade Cecconi

Cecconi heads to the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits to the Texas Rangers.

He has an ERA of 2.93, a 2.25 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.043 in four games this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.