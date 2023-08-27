Will Benson -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 98 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .271 with 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

In 50.6% of his 77 games this season, Benson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in eight games this season (10.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In 18.2% of his games this season, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 42 .198 AVG .325 .318 OBP .411 .407 SLG .553 9 XBH 16 5 HR 3 11 RBI 13 40/16 K/BB 36/18 7 SB 7

