Nick Senzel vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the hill, on August 28 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .224 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 39 of 75 games this year (52.0%) Senzel has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.7%).
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Senzel has had an RBI in 28 games this year (37.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (38.7%), including seven multi-run games (9.3%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.201
|AVG
|.250
|.248
|OBP
|.344
|.328
|SLG
|.446
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|20
|36/8
|K/BB
|23/16
|4
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Giants allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants are sending Harrison (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
