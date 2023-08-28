Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take on Nick Martini and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 153 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 635 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Reds rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Andrew Abbott (8-3) will make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.

Abbott has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Angels W 7-3 Away Lyon Richardson Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-8 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-7 Away Fernando Cruz Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Abbott Kyle Harrison 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants - Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home Brett Kennedy Javier Assad 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home - - 9/2/2023 Cubs - Home Graham Ashcraft Javier Assad

