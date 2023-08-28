The San Francisco Giants (67-63) and the Cincinnati Reds (68-64) will go head to head on Monday, August 28 at Oracle Park, with Kyle Harrison getting the nod for the Giants and Andrew Abbott taking the hill for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Giants (-135). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Reds vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Harrison - SF (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-3, 3.16 ERA)

Reds vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 32 (50.8%) of those contests.

The Giants have gone 23-19 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (54.8% winning percentage).

San Francisco has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Giants have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 44 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 30 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Reds vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Will Benson 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+250)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +1800 - 3rd

