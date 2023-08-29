Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will see Brandon Williamson on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 636.

The Reds have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Reds rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Williamson (4-3) for his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed six hits in six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-8 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-7 Away Fernando Cruz Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Andrew Abbott Kyle Harrison 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants - Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home Brett Kennedy Javier Assad 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home - - 9/2/2023 Cubs - Home Graham Ashcraft Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs - Home Andrew Abbott Jameson Taillon

