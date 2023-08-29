The San Francisco Giants (68-63) will lean on Wilmer Flores when they host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (68-65) at Oracle Park on Tuesday, August 29. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (6-5, 3.74 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-3, 4.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Reds and Giants matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+140), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Reds win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will TJ Friedl get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 33, or 51.6%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 11-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (55% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Giants have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 44, or 47.3%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won nine of 23 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 4-5.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+230) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+140) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Will Benson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +3000 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.