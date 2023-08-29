Reds vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds (68-65) visit the San Francisco Giants (68-63) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Giants will look to Alex Cobb (6-5) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-3).
Reds vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-5, 3.74 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-3, 4.08 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson
- Williamson (4-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- During 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
- Williamson has registered five quality starts this season.
- Williamson will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 18 outings this season.
Brandon Williamson vs. Giants
- The opposing Giants offense has a collective .239 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 1053 total hits and 22nd in MLB action with 566 runs scored. They have the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.388) and are 21st in all of MLB with 142 home runs.
- Williamson has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Giants this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .190 batting average over one appearance.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb
- Cobb (6-5) will take the mound for the Giants, his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The 35-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.74 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .281.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 24 starts this season.
- Cobb has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 24 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 35-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 47th in WHIP (1.375), and 39th in K/9 (8).
Alex Cobb vs. Reds
- The Reds rank ninth in MLB with 636 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 153 home runs (18th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 9-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over 4 1/3 innings.
