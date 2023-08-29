The Cincinnati Reds (68-65) visit the San Francisco Giants (68-63) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Giants will look to Alex Cobb (6-5) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-3).

Reds vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-5, 3.74 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-3, 4.08 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (4-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.

During 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.

Williamson has registered five quality starts this season.

Williamson will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 18 outings this season.

Brandon Williamson vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has a collective .239 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 1053 total hits and 22nd in MLB action with 566 runs scored. They have the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.388) and are 21st in all of MLB with 142 home runs.

Williamson has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Giants this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .190 batting average over one appearance.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (6-5) will take the mound for the Giants, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.74 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .281.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 24 starts this season.

Cobb has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 35-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 47th in WHIP (1.375), and 39th in K/9 (8).

Alex Cobb vs. Reds

The Reds rank ninth in MLB with 636 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 153 home runs (18th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 9-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over 4 1/3 innings.

