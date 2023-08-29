Spencer Steer vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 127 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .454. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 80 of 128 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on 36 occasions (28.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (14.1%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this year (50 of 128), with more than one RBI 18 times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (41.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|67
|.265
|AVG
|.271
|.355
|OBP
|.353
|.429
|SLG
|.475
|19
|XBH
|31
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|40
|46/27
|K/BB
|64/29
|8
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 47th in WHIP (1.375), and 39th in K/9 (8).
