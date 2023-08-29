On Tuesday, Will Benson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .271 with 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Benson has picked up a hit in 40 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has an RBI in 14 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 44 .198 AVG .323 .318 OBP .407 .407 SLG .543 9 XBH 16 5 HR 3 11 RBI 13 40/16 K/BB 38/18 7 SB 7

Giants Pitching Rankings