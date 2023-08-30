On Wednesday, Luke Maile (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
  • In 45.6% of his games this season (26 of 57), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 57), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maile has driven in a run in 10 games this season (17.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (22.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 29
.234 AVG .242
.272 OBP .324
.325 SLG .515
3 XBH 12
2 HR 3
6 RBI 14
23/3 K/BB 16/6
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Giants' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants will send Webb (9-10) to the mound for his 28th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-10 with a 3.67 ERA and 163 strikeouts through 174 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.67), 10th in WHIP (1.101), and 32nd in K/9 (8.4).
