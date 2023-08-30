Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Logan Webb, who will start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+140). The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -165 +140 8 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Reds matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. For three consecutive games, Cincinnati and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being eight runs.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (46.8%) in those games.

Cincinnati is 9-14 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 133 games with a total.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 37-32 23-29 44-37 47-47 20-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.