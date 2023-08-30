How to Watch the Reds vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Hunter Greene gets the nod on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds in the final of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Explore More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Fueled by 406 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 637 total runs this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Reds rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.409 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Greene (2-6) for his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Greene has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-8
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-7
|Away
|Fernando Cruz
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Kyle Harrison
|8/29/2023
|Giants
|L 6-1
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Alex Cobb
|8/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Logan Webb
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|Javier Assad
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Javier Assad
|9/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Jameson Taillon
|9/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|George Kirby
