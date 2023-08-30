The San Francisco Giants (69-63) aim to sweep the Cincinnati Reds (68-66) on Wednesday at Oracle Park, starting at 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants will call on Logan Webb (9-10) versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (2-6).

Reds vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (9-10, 3.67 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (2-6, 5.06 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene (2-6 with a 5.06 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.

Greene is trying to record his sixth quality start of the season.

Greene has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season heading into this matchup.

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (9-10) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.67 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .251 in 27 games this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 25th, 1.101 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Logan Webb vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 637 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They are batting .247 for the campaign with 153 home runs, 18th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Reds to go 4-for-24 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in seven innings this season.

