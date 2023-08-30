At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center today, No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner will challenge No. 10 Frances Tiafoe in the headliner of a 16-match schedule in the US Open (round of 64). Go to ESPN for the live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: August 30

August 30 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 30

Match Round Match Time Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Mackenzie McDonald vs. Borna Gojo Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Jiri Vesely vs. Francisco Cerundolo Round of 64 12:15 PM ET Laslo Djere vs. Hugo Gaston Round of 64 12:15 PM ET Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks Round of 64 12:15 PM ET Aslan Karatsev vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Round of 64 12:20 PM ET Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Novak Djokovic Round of 64 1:15 PM ET Dominic Thiem vs. Ben Shelton Round of 64 1:30 PM ET Tommy Paul vs. Roman Safiullin Round of 64 2:15 PM ET Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Round of 64 2:15 PM ET Adrian Mannarino vs. Fabian Marozsan Round of 64 2:15 PM ET Rinky Hijikata vs. Marton Fucsovics Round of 64 2:20 PM ET Titouan Droguet vs. Jakub Mensik Round of 64 2:50 PM ET Casper Ruud vs. Zhizhen Zhang Round of 64 5:00 PM ET Sebastian Ofner vs. Frances Tiafoe Round of 64 7:00 PM ET Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Taylor Fritz Round of 64 8:15 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Ofner vs. Tiafoe

In 11 tournaments this year, Ofner has gone 19-9 and has won one title.

Tiafoe, who has a 28-14 record in 16 tournaments this year, has claimed two tournament wins.

Ofner has played 28 matches so far this year across all court types, and 26.2 games per match.

In his five matches on hard courts this year, Ofner has played an average of 27.6 games.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ofner has won 72.7% of his games on serve, and 27.2% on return.

So far this year, Tiafoe has competed in 42 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 53.5% game winning percentage. He averages 26 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

Tiafoe averages 25 games per match and 10.3 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts this year, with a 53.5% game winning percentage.

Tiafoe is 455-for-539 in service games (for a winning percentage of 84.4%) and 129-for-553 in return games (23.3%) on all surfaces.

Bet on Ofner or Tiafoe to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Nicolas Jarry Luca van Assche 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 Round of 128 Matteo Berrettini Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 128 Felipe Alves James Duckworth 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 128 Arthur Fils Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 Round of 128 Matteo Arnaldi Jason Kubler 6-3, 1-0 Round of 128 Christopher O'Connell Max Purcell 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 Round of 128 Alexander Zverev Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Arthur Rinderknech Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 128 Daniil Medvedev Attila Balazs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 Round of 128 Michael Mmoh Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 128 Alex Michelsen Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Daniel Altmaier Constant Lestienne 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 128 Cameron Norrie Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 128 Grigor Dimitrov Alex Molcan 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 Round of 128 Yu Hsiou Hsu Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 Round of 128 Andy Murray Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 Round of 128 Sebastian Baez Borna Coric 7-5, 7-5, 6-1 Round of 128 Andrey Rublev Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 Round of 128 John Isner Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 128 Jack Draper Radu Albot 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 128 Botic Van de Zandschulp Jordan Thompson 6-3 Round of 128 Alex de Minaur Timofey Skatov 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 Round of 128 Daniel Evans Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 Round of 128 Lorenzo Sonego Nicolas Moreno de Alboran 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 128 Yibing Wu Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 128 Hubert Hurkacz Marc-Andrea Huesler 4-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-1 Round of 128 Stan Wawrinka Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 Round of 128 Tomas Martin Etcheverry Otto Virtanen 6-3, 6-7, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 Round of 128 Gael Monfils Taro Daniel 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 Round of 128 Lloyd Harris Guido Pella 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Jannik Sinner Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 Round of 128 Carlos Alcaraz Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 3-2 Round of 128

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.