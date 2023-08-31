ACC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
ACC teams are in action for 12 games in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include picking Tennessee -28 against Virginia as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Northern Illinois vs. Boston College matchup.
Best Week 1 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Tennessee -28 vs. Virginia
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 40.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Miami (OH) +17 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 5.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 1
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Old Dominion +16.5 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Virginia Tech by 5.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 1 ACC Total Bets
Over 50.5 - Northern Illinois vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 53.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 56.5 - Virginia vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 53.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Under 48.5 - Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Total: 45.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 1
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Final 2022 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Clemson
|11-3 (8-0 ACC)
|33.2 / 20.9
|410.9 / 335.0
|North Carolina
|9-5 (6-2 ACC)
|34.4 / 30.8
|463.7 / 436.5
|Pittsburgh
|9-4 (5-3 ACC)
|31.3 / 24.3
|405.5 / 329.8
|Duke
|9-4 (5-3 ACC)
|32.8 / 22.1
|415.7 / 378.2
|Florida State
|10-3 (5-3 ACC)
|36.1 / 20.6
|484.2 / 321.8
|Louisville
|8-5 (4-4 ACC)
|26.9 / 19.2
|406.1 / 331.5
|NC State
|8-5 (4-4 ACC)
|24.3 / 19.2
|339.8 / 326.9
|Georgia Tech
|5-7 (4-4 ACC)
|17.2 / 28.4
|325.9 / 402.1
|Syracuse
|7-6 (4-4 ACC)
|27.7 / 23.1
|374.7 / 329.3
|Miami (FL)
|5-7 (3-5 ACC)
|23.6 / 26.8
|367.4 / 375.9
|Wake Forest
|8-5 (3-5 ACC)
|36.1 / 28.3
|443.3 / 404.2
|Boston College
|3-9 (2-6 ACC)
|17.8 / 30.3
|311.6 / 378.6
|Virginia Tech
|3-8 (1-6 ACC)
|19.3 / 24.7
|314.7 / 370.8
|Virginia
|3-7 (1-6 ACC)
|17.0 / 24.0
|344.0 / 357.5
