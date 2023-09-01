On Friday, September 1, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.9 points per game) and Kelsey Mitchell (10th, 17.8) -- hit the court when the Dallas Wings (19-16) visit the Indiana Fever (11-24) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings are 17-17-0 ATS this season.

The Fever have compiled an 18-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Dallas has an ATS record of 6-7 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.

Indiana has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

A total of 19 out of the Wings' 34 games this season have gone over the point total.

In the Fever's 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

