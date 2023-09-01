The Louisville Cardinals should win their game versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 PM on Friday, September 1, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Under (49.5) Louisville 30 Georgia Tech 16

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

The Cardinals covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

As a 7.5-point or greater favorite, Louisville had one win ATS (1-1) last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Cardinals games.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 3.0 fewer than the average total in last season's Louisville contests.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Yellow Jackets have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yellow Jackets went 6-6-0 ATS last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 7.5 points or more, Georgia Tech went 4-3 last year.

Last season, four Yellow Jackets games went over the point total.

The average total points scored in Georgia Tech games last year (49.5) is 2.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Yellow Jackets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 26.9 19.2 33.8 14.8 20.5 25.5 Georgia Tech 17.2 28.4 16.2 26.0 19.2 28.3

