In the contest between the Louisville Cardinals and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, September 1 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Cardinals to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Under (49.5) Louisville 30 Georgia Tech 16

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

The Cardinals put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

As a 7.5-point or greater favorite, Louisville had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

Last season, four of Cardinals games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, three fewer than the average total in last season's Louisville contests.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets covered six times in 12 chances against the spread last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater, Georgia Tech went 4-3 last year.

Last season, four Yellow Jackets games hit the over.

The average total points scored in Georgia Tech games last year (49.5) is 2.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Yellow Jackets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 26.9 19.2 33.8 14.8 20.5 25.5 Georgia Tech 17.2 28.4 16.2 26 19.2 28.3

