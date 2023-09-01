Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will play host to the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Louisville covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

The Cardinals covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Georgia Tech went 6-6-0 ATS last season.

The Yellow Jackets had an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last year.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the ACC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.