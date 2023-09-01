Friday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (69-67) and the Chicago Cubs (72-62) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 1.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jose Cuas (3-0, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Lyon Richardson.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Reds have been victorious in 45, or 46.9%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 38-44 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.7 runs per game (643 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule