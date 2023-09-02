The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati compiled 371.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 80th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 29th, allowing 335.5 yards per contest. Eastern Kentucky sported the 11th-best offense last season in terms of points scored (36.2 points per game), but it ranked 21st-worst defensively (35.2 points allowed per game).

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics (2022)

Eastern Kentucky Cincinnati 451.7 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.6 (72nd) 447.8 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (36th) 122.8 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.2 (94th) 328.8 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.4 (55th) 5 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (26th) 3 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders (2022)

Parker McKinney completed 68.6% of his passes to throw for 3,946 and 33 touchdowns last season. McKinney also contributed on the ground, tallying eight touchdowns on 29.5 yards per game.

Braedon Sloan averaged 52.4 rushing yards per game and accumulated seven rushing touchdowns. Sloan complemented his rushing performance with 3.5 receptions per game to average 42.2 receiving yards.

Cornelius McCoy was targeted 5.2 times per game and collected 768 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jayden Higgins caught 58 passes last season on his way to 757 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Jaden Smith worked his way to six receiving touchdowns and 750 receiving yards (62.5 ypg) last season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders (2022)

Ben Bryant had a passing stat line last year of 2,732 yards with a 61.3% completion rate (214-for-349), 21 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 210.2 yards per game.

Last season Charles McClelland took 146 rushing attempts for 849 yards (65.3 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Corey Kiner ran for 365 yards on 82 carries (28.1 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

Tyler Scott hauled in 55 catches for 899 yards (69.2 per game) while being targeted 88 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Tre Tucker amassed 672 yards on 52 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 81 times, and averaged 51.7 receiving yards per game.

Jadon Thompson grabbed 26 passes for 383 yards and one touchdown, averaging 29.5 yards per game last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cincinnati or Eastern Kentucky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.