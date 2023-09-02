The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cubs.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 walks.

Fraley has had a hit in 56 of 92 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Fraley has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 of 92 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .276 AVG .261 .331 OBP .368 .519 SLG .428 20 XBH 11 9 HR 6 31 RBI 32 31/10 K/BB 28/23 7 SB 13

Cubs Pitching Rankings