Jake Fraley vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cubs.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 walks.
- Fraley has had a hit in 56 of 92 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Fraley has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 92 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.276
|AVG
|.261
|.331
|OBP
|.368
|.519
|SLG
|.428
|20
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|32
|31/10
|K/BB
|28/23
|7
|SB
|13
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
