Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Kentucky vs. Ball State Game – Saturday, September 2
The Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) and Ball State Cardinals (0-0) will battle at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kentucky vs. Ball State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When and Where is Kentucky vs. Ball State?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Kentucky 33, Ball State 13
- Kentucky won 66.7% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-2).
- The Wildcats played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
- Ball State won three of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Cardinals played as an underdog of +1350 or more once last season and lost that game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 98.0%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Ball State (+26.5)
- Kentucky's record against the spread last season was 8-5-0.
- The Wildcats had one win ATS (1-1) as a 26.5-point favorite or greater last season.
- Ball State posted a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Cardinals had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 26.5 points or greater last season.
Parlay your bets together on the Kentucky vs. Ball State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (49.5)
- Kentucky played three games with over 49.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- Kentucky played in five games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 49.5 points.
- Kentucky and Ball State combined to average 5.8 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 49.5 set for this game.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Kentucky
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.5
|46.7
|52.4
|Implied Total AVG
|29.9
|30.3
|29
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|5-4-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-12-0
|1-8-0
|0-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|4-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|1-2
|2-2
Ball State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.9
|54.3
|59.6
|Implied Total AVG
|33.8
|31.2
|36.3
|ATS Record
|6-6-0
|2-4-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-9-0
|2-4-0
|1-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-6
|1-2
|2-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.