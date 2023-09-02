Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on September 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .242.

In 27 of 59 games this year (45.8%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (13.6%).

He has homered in five games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (16.9%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 59 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .228 AVG .257 .265 OBP .333 .316 SLG .514 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 25/3 K/BB 17/6 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings