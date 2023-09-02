How to Watch the Murray State vs. Presbyterian Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
The Murray State Racers (0-0) go on the road to square off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at Roy Stewart Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
It was a difficult season for Murray State, which ranked 17th-worst in total offense (303.3 yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (466.4 yards per game allowed) last year. Presbyterian ranked eighth-worst in scoring offense (15.7 points per game) and -1-worst in scoring defense (42.6 points per game allowed) last year.
Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Murray State vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Murray, Kentucky
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
Murray State vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics (2022)
|Murray State
|Presbyterian
|303.3 (107th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|305.6 (106th)
|466.4 (118th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|387.5 (58th)
|136.9 (80th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|84.6 (123rd)
|166.4 (107th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|221.0 (60th)
|3 (83rd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|2 (35th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (79th)
Murray State Stats Leaders (2022)
- Jayden Stinson had a passing stat line last season of 1,375 yards with a 49.2% completion rate (118-for-240), eight touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and an average of 125.0 yards per game.
- DaMonta Witherspoon churned out 580 rushing yards (52.7 per game) and one touchdown last season.
- Cortezz Jones churned out 369 yards on 72 carries (33.5 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.
- Taylor Shields reeled in 22 catches for 460 yards (41.8 per game) while being targeted 35 times. He also scored five touchdowns.
- DeQuan Dallas produced last year, grabbing 40 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 39.5 receiving yards per game.
- LaMartez Brooks hauled in 29 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 28.3 yards per game last year.
Presbyterian Stats Leaders (2022)
- Nate Hayden threw for an average of 117.0 passing yards per game and threw for seven touchdowns last season.
- Delvecchio Powell II compiled 410 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground in addition to 230 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air during last year's campaign.
- Last season Mikal Stanley rushed for 147 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.
- Dominic Kibby averaged 72.0 yards on 3.5 receptions per game and racked up seven receiving touchdowns in 2022.
- Jalen Jones grabbed two touchdowns and had 491 receiving yards (44.6 ypg) in 2022.
- Jordan Irizarry averaged 27.2 receiving yards per game on three targets per game a season ago.
Rep your team with officially licensed Murray State or Presbyterian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.