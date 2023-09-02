The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) and Rice Owls (0-0) will face each other in a matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas vs. Rice? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Texas vs. Rice?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Texas 48, Rice 9
  • Texas was the moneyline favorite 12 total times last season. They finished 8-4 in those games.
  • The Longhorns played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
  • Last season, Rice won two out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.
  • The Owls played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Texas (-35.5)
  • Texas was 8-5-0 against the spread last year.
  • The Longhorns covered every time (1-0) as a 35.5-point favorite or more last season.
  • Rice's record against the spread last year was 7-6-0.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas vs. Rice matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (58.5)
  • Texas played seven games with more than 58.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last season.
  • Texas played in seven games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 58.5 points.
  • Texas and Rice combined to average 1.2 more points per game a season ago than the total of 58.5 set for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 60.2 59.3 61.3
Implied Total AVG 35.8 37.6 33.8
ATS Record 8-5-0 5-2-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-7-0 2-5-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-4 5-1 3-3
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Rice

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.7 53.3 55.9
Implied Total AVG 33.2 31.8 34.4
ATS Record 7-6-0 4-2-0 3-4-0
Over/Under Record 9-4-0 5-1-0 4-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 2-1 0-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.