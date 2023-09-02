It'll be the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) against the South Florida Bulls (0-0) in college football play at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Western Kentucky vs. South Florida?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Western Kentucky 44, South Florida 21

Western Kentucky 44, South Florida 21 Western Kentucky finished 8-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).

The Hilltoppers won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter last year.

Last season, South Florida was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.

Last season, the Bulls won one of their nine games, or 11.1%, when they were the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.

The Hilltoppers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (-11.5)



Western Kentucky (-11.5) Western Kentucky had nine wins in 14 games against the spread last season.

The Hilltoppers had an ATS record of 4-1 as 11.5-point favorites or greater last year.

South Florida had five wins in 12 games against the spread last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 11.5 points or greater, the Bulls went 5-4 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (69.5)



Under (69.5) Western Kentucky played one game with over 69.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Western Kentucky played in six games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 69.5 points.

Western Kentucky and South Florida combined to average 5.1 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 69.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Western Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.2 64 64.4 Implied Total AVG 38 39.7 36.8 ATS Record 9-5-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 2-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 4-2 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.7 61.8 57.7 Implied Total AVG 38.8 40.3 37.2 ATS Record 5-7-0 1-5-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 9-3-0 5-1-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-10 0-5 0-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.