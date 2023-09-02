In the contest between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and South Florida Bulls on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Hilltoppers to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Western Kentucky vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (-11.5) Under (70.5) Western Kentucky 44, South Florida 21

Week 1 CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2022)

The Hilltoppers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

The Hilltoppers won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Western Kentucky had an ATS record of 4-1 as favorites of 11.5 points or more last season.

A total of six of Hilltoppers games last season hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 70.5 points, 6.3 higher than the average total in Western Kentucky games last season.

South Florida Betting Info (2022)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

South Florida went 5-4 as underdogs of 11.5 points or more last year.

Last year, nine Bulls games went over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 10.8 points higher than the average scoring total for South Florida games last season (59.7).

Hilltoppers vs. Bulls 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 36.4 23.4 36 21.3 35.7 25.3 South Florida 28 41.2 30.7 41.7 25.3 40.7

