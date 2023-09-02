Will Benson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Will Benson (batting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .263 with 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.
- Benson has gotten a hit in 41 of 83 games this season (49.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (15.7%).
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18.1% of his games this year, Benson has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|46
|.202
|AVG
|.306
|.330
|OBP
|.388
|.404
|SLG
|.515
|9
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|13
|42/18
|K/BB
|41/18
|7
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
