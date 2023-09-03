The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer hit the field at Great American Ball Park against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+110). The total is 11 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 11 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games. Cincinnati and its opponent have finished below the over/under in seven games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.6.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (48%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has won 34 of its 69 games, or 49.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of its 137 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-35 38-32 24-30 46-37 50-47 20-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.