The Chicago Cubs visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 12:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Cody Bellinger, Spencer Steer and others in this game.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 72 RBI (133 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .270/.356/.450 slash line so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has recorded 110 hits with 20 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a .267/.333/.420 slash line on the year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Taillon Stats

Jameson Taillon (7-9) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 25th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 24 starts this season.

Taillon has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 28 6.0 9 5 4 6 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 5.2 4 4 4 6 1 vs. Royals Aug. 18 6.0 6 4 2 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 3.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Aug. 8 7.0 3 2 2 7 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 31 walks and 81 RBI (128 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He has a .319/.365/.546 slash line on the season.

Bellinger has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 39 walks and 62 RBI (147 total hits). He has swiped 34 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.341/.393 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Sep. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 30 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

