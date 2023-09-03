Spencer Steer vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 133 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .450. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (84 of 133), with more than one hit 38 times (28.6%).
- Looking at the 133 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (13.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven in a run in 51 games this year (38.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54 of 133 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|69
|.270
|AVG
|.270
|.360
|OBP
|.352
|.426
|SLG
|.471
|19
|XBH
|32
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|41
|47/28
|K/BB
|66/30
|8
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 5.62 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 5.62 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
