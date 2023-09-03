On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 133 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .450. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (84 of 133), with more than one hit 38 times (28.6%).

Looking at the 133 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (13.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven in a run in 51 games this year (38.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54 of 133 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 69 .270 AVG .270 .360 OBP .352 .426 SLG .471 19 XBH 32 8 HR 10 31 RBI 41 47/28 K/BB 66/30 8 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings