TJ Friedl vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on September 3 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Friedl has recorded a hit in 70 of 114 games this season (61.4%), including 33 multi-hit games (28.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (9.6%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year (44 of 114), with two or more runs 10 times (8.8%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.270
|AVG
|.265
|.332
|OBP
|.335
|.492
|SLG
|.359
|22
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|18
|42/15
|K/BB
|34/19
|10
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (7-9) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 25th start of the season. He has a 5.62 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.62, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
